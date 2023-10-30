A Haunting in Venice Featurette Crafts a Creepy Seance (Exclusive)

One of the most memorable sequences in Kenneth Branagh's A Haunting in Venice, and a key encounter that set the whole film in motion, was a seance in which messages were seemingly being sent from beyond and into the world of the living. On the home video release of the Agatha Christie adaptation, fans can learn all about how this sequence came to life, along with being able to dive deeper into all corners of how the spooky mystery was crafted. You can check out an exclusive look at the new featurette above before A Haunting in Venice lands on Digital HD on October 31st and on Blu-ray and DVD on November 28th.

A Haunting in Venice is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world's most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

Reuniting many of the filmmakers behind 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and 2022's Death on the Nile, the film is directed by Kenneth Branagh with a screenplay by Oscar nominee Michael Green (Logan) based upon Agatha Christie's novel Hallowe'en Party. The producers are Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund, Ridley Scott, and Simon Kinberg, with Louise Killin, James Prichard, and Mark Gordon serving as executive producers. A brilliant acting ensemble portrays a cast of unforgettable characters, including Kenneth Branagh, Kyle Allen (Rosaline), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Jamie Dornan (Belfast), Tina Fey (30 Rock), Jude Hill (Belfast), Ali Khan (6 Underground), Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown), Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone), Riccardo Scamarcio (Caravaggio's Shadow), and recent Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

This marked Branagh's third Agatha Christie adaptation, but for those familiar with her original Hallowe'en Party novel, A Haunting in Venice leans more into the supernatural. Producer James Prichard previously explained the reason for the tonal shift.

"If we are going to continue to make these films, we can't do the same thing over and over," Prichard shared with Total Film earlier this year about leaning more into the world of supernatural horror. "A departure at this moment is possibly risky, but it also has the potential to keep it alive, bring in a different audience, and do something interesting that will hopefully surprise and delight."

A Haunting in Venice hits Digital HD on October 31st and hits Blu-ray and DVD on November 28th.

