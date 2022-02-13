When the A Nightmare on Elm Street film franchise was in the throws of its popularity it did something few other horror series were able to pull off, it branched off to television. Freddy’s Nightmares, sometimes called A Nightmare on Elm Street: The Series, was an anthology-style series in the vein of The Twilight Zone and Tales From the Crypt, with none other than Freddy Krueger himself (Robert Englund reprised his role naturally) acting as host. The show lasted two seasons in the 1980s and since going off the air has been mostly inaccessible, until now!

Collider brings word that horror-themed streaming service Screambox has nabbed the rights to Freddy’s Nightmares, marking the first time ever that the TV series has been available to stream anywhere. The Nightmare on Elm Street series will make its way onto the platform on Tuesday, February 15th, joining little-known George A. Romero title Knightriders at the same time. Despite airing on television in syndication some over the years, Freddy’s Nightmares only ever saw sporadic home media release, debuting on VHS, a few episodes on DVD, and just two included on a Nightmare on Elm Street box-set blu-ray. Now however all 44 episodes will be available on Screambox, which is available on iOS, Android, Prime Video, YouTube TV, Comcast and Screambox.com.

Though many of the episodes of Freddy’s Nightmares were standalone and unrelated to the bastard son of a hundred maniacs but a handful of them did feature Englund as his slasher villain including the pilot episode which told the untold story of Freddy’s initial arrest. Some of the famous faces that appeared in the oriignal series that fans may recognize include Friday Night Lights’ Kyle Chandler, The Best Man’s Morris Chestnut, Pacific Rim’s Clifton Collins Jr., Re-Aniamtor’s Jeffrey Combs, Breaking Bad’s Raymond Cruz, Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay, character actor Wings Hauser, former James Bond George Lazenby, Gremlins’ Dick Miller, Hedwig and the Angry Inch’s John Cameron Mitchell, The Devil’s Rejects’ Bill Moseley, Tank Girl’s Lori Petty, and Academy Award winner Brad Pitt.

Freddy’s Nightmares also featured notable horror royalty behind the camera including Texas Chain Saw Massacre’s Tobe Hooper, Friday the 13th Part VI’s Tom McLoughlin, The Stand’s Mick Garris, Child’s Play 2’s John Lafia, Halloween 4’s Dwight H. Little, and even Robert Englund who directed two episodes (his only television credits as director).