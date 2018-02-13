New Full-Length ‘A Quiet Place’ Trailer Offers a Glimpse of the Monsters

Following the debut of its first teaser last fall, A Quiet Place has become one of the most anticipated horror films of the year, as its reliance on silence is sure to make for many frightening moments. The film got an all-new trailer that offers glimpses of the monsters that create carnage throughout the movie, which you can watch above. The film hits theaters on April 6.

Few details about the film are known, but the various teasers and trailers have shown a family living an isolated life on a farmhouse where they rely on almost absolute silence when interacting. At the first displays of even moderate noise, strange beings begin to tear through the woods towards the house to attack the family.

John Krasinski, who directed the film from a script he also re-wrote, stars alongside his real-world wife Emily Blunt. The film marks the first foray for the actor into the genre world, having previously starred in films like Leatherheads, Away We Go and 13 Hours. Most audiences will recognize Krasinski as the lovable everyman Jim, who regularly clashed with co-worker Dwight (Rainn Wilson) and boss Michael (Steve Carell) on the NBC sitcom The Office.

The filmmaker debuted the trailer on The Ellen Show, explaining that his wife’s involvement might be the crowning achievement of the experience.

“[Emily] was actually recommending people to be in it,” Krasinki shared. “And she had all these names of people she thought would be great. And then she said, ‘Can I read it?’ We were on a plane… and she just leaned over to me… she was like, ‘No one else can do this movie… I have to do it.”

He added, “It was the greatest compliment of my career.”

Krasinski might not be well-versed in the genre world, but his wife has made frequent appearances. One of Blunt’s first big roles was starring in 2010’s The Wolfman, then going on to star in Looper alongside Bruce Willis and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, as well as give Tom Cruise a run for his money as his partner in Edge of Tomorrow. The latter film proved to be successful enough to earn itself a sequel, which is tentatively titled “Live Die Repeat and Repeat,” in which she is signed on to star.

A Quiet Place hits theaters on April 6.

