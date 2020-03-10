John Krasinski Reveals A Quiet Place Part II Stunt Put His Marriage With Emily Blunt On the Line

John Krasinski put his marriage on the line directing his wife, Emily Blunt, in A Quiet Place Part II. Blunt plays the lead character in the PG-13-rated horror sequel. WIth Krasinski’s character from the first A Quiet Place film dead, it’s up to Blunt’s character to keep their children alive and safe from the monsters roaming the post-apocalyptic landscape. The film puts Blunt’s character’s life on the line, and that means some serious stuntwork for the actress. Speaking to CinemaBlend, Krasinski reveals that one of those stunts was dangerous enough to Blunt that it may have put their marital bond in danger as well.

“Emily’s [stunt] is so real,” Krasinski says. “I think I put my marriage on the line when I put her in the car. That’s true. Like when I was explaining to her on set all the things that were going to happen and I said, ‘You’re going to hit this stunt man, that car is going to come three feet from you and then this bus is actually going to clock at 40 miles an hour,’ her face fell and she went, ‘But not really.’ And I went, ‘No, no, the bus is coming at you at 40 miles.’ That’s a real bus, and that bus hits that car and all that is totally real.”

Krasinski co-wrote the first A Quiet Place film with Bryan Woods and Scott Beck. He is the sole writer on the sequel. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Beck explained why he and Woods didn’t return for the sequel.

“As creators of essentially the movie and the franchise, we always have our hand in the mix,” Beck said. “But what was really funny about opening weekend last year is, it was almost immediate that the studio announced there’d be a sequel. What our reaction was, and what John’s reaction was, like, ‘I don’t know if it needs a sequel.’

“We always envisioned it collectively as a standalone film, and very much like what Bryan and I were trying to mount on the wake of A Quiet Place is actually what we consider learning the right lesson, is that there actually is space for original ideas on a big theatrical level. So the decision that Bryan and I made was we’ll be passively involved in it. And what was great was John ended up cracking an idea that he really loved and he took the ball and ran with it.”

