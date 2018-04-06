Stephen King Gives His Endorsement To ‘A Quiet Place’

Famed horror author Stephen King has called A Quiet Place “extraordinary.”

A QUIET PLACE is an extraordinary piece of work. Terrific acting, but the main thing is the SILENCE, and how it makes the camera’s eye open wide in a way few movies manage. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 6, 2018

“A Quiet Place is an extraordinary piece of work,” King wrote on Twitter Friday. “Terrific acting, but the main thing is the SILENCE, and how it makes the camera’s eye open wide in a way few movies manage.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

King’s storied body of works have been translated into 60 films and counting: most recently, the big screen iteration of IT became the highest-grossing horror movie in history.

A Quiet Place marks director John Krasinski’s horror debut. Krasinski, who directs as well as stars in the horror alongside real-life wife Emily Blunt, responded to King’s tweet with disbelief:

Brain…not processing. Uh oh—don’t black out John, don’t black out— …too late. https://t.co/Hjhl72mr9b — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) April 6, 2018

The film held 100% before dipping to 96% “fresh” on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, where its critics consensus calls it a “ruthlessly intelligent creature feature that’s as original as it is scary.”

Best summarized by its tagline — “if they hear you, they hunt you” — A Quiet Place follows Evelyn (Blunt) and Lee Abbott (Krasinski) as parents to two young children (Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe), who in the near-future are forced to live in silence while hiding from horrific creatures who hunt through sound.

Krasinski drew major inspiration from Steven Spielberg’s seminal work Jaws, famous for showing very little of the monster — in that film a sharp-toothed shark from the deep — which lends to A Quiet Place‘s near-silent spin on imaginative horror.

“We’ve all learned that, [producer] Brad [Fuller] and I have worked on a lot of these genre films, the less you show the scarier,” producer Andrew Form told Cinema Blend. “We really talked about, when do you show the creature? How much here or there?”

Krasinski hopes to soon jump into the ever-expanding comic book movie phenomenon: the actor said he would “love” to head a Fantastic Four reboot, which has had fans calling for Krasinski to star as Mr. Fantastic, the team’s flexible and big-brained leader.

A Quiet Place is now playing.