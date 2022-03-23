Alex Garland’s Horror Movie Men Trailer Released

A24 has released a new trailer for Alex Garland’s upcoming horror movie Men. Garland both wrote and directed Men, which stars Jessie Buckley and Rory Kinnear. Men the story of Harper, a woman who is recovering from the loss of her husband after he committed suicide. What’s meant to be a quiet getaway turns horrific as, based on the trailer, she’s stalked, harassed, and gaslit by a town of men all played by Kinnear. This is Garland’s first feature film since directing 2018’s Annihilation, though he has since released the FX miniseries Devs. You can watch the trailer below.

According to the official synopsis for Men, “In the aftermath of a personal tragedy, Harper retreats alone to the beautiful English countryside, hoping to find a place to heal. However, someone or something from the surrounding woods appears to be stalking her. What begins as simmering dread soon becomes a fully formed nightmare, inhabited by her darkest memories and fears.”

Yes all #MEN. Watch the trailer for Alex Garland’s haunting new vision—In theaters May 20 🚩 pic.twitter.com/L7wfPrF0Po — A24 (@A24) March 23, 2022

Garland is also set to direct A24’s upcoming movie Civil War, starring Oscar nominee Kirsten Dunst. Garland previously told ComicBook.com that he also hopes to craft another television series like Devs, but with the theme of “civil unrest.”

“I guess really what it is, is it’s more explicitly political,” Garland said of his idea for a second series. “There’s politics, actually, in Dredd and 28 Days Later, and certainly in Ex Machina, and in Devs, but the politics is often there more by inference. And people who are interested or tuned into the politics will get it and see it. This is going to be more explicitly political, yeah.”

Devs star Alison Pill hopes to be a part of it. “I’ve read the first two episodes,” Pill told ComicBook.com in 2020. “I better be a part of it. As of now, we don’t have character names. They’re just our names. So, there will be ‘Alison’ or ‘Nick’, which is pretty funny. But yeah, no. I think that we’re all determined to be back. Who knows what anybody’s going to be doing anytime soon? But yeah. It is my goal in life is to keep this going. It’s been such a magical collaborative experience with just truly everybody, from the crew to our cast to Alex. It’s been a real gift.”

What do you think of the trailer for Alex Garland’s Men? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. Men opens in theaters on May 20th.