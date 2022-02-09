Alex Garland’s Men Releases First Trailer

The first footage from Annihilation and Ex Machina director Alex Garland’s latest blockbuster has officially arrived. On Wednesday, A24 released the first teaser trailer for Men, the upcoming horror drama written and directed by Garland. Men will follow a woman (played by Fargo and I’m Thinking of Ending Things‘ Jessie Buckley, who goes on a solo vacation to the English countryside following the death of her ex-husband. The film will also star No Time to Die and The Imitation Game‘s Rory Kinnear. The trailer comes one day after the teaser poster for the film first arrived on social media.

Men is the first feature for Garland since his 2018 adaptation of Jeff VanderMeer’s Annihilation. He also has the upcoming film Civil War in the works, with a cast that includes Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Cailee Spaeny.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In 2020, Garland made his television debut with the FX on Hulu miniseries Devs, and previously spoke about developing an additional eight-episode miniseries for Hulu.

“I guess really what it is, is it’s more explicitly political,” Garland told ComicBook.com of the new miniseries in an interview last year. “There’s politics, actually, in Dredd and 28 Days Later, and certainly in Ex Machina, and in Devs, but the politics is often there more by inference. And people who are interested or tuned into the politics will get it and see it. This is going to be more explicitly political, yeah.”

“I’ve read the first two episodes,” Devs star Alison Pill told ComicBook.com in 2020. “I better be a part of it. As of now, we don’t have character names. They’re just our names. So, there will be ‘Alison’ or ‘Nick’, which is pretty funny. But yeah, no. I think that we’re all determined to be back. Who knows what anybody’s going to be doing anytime soon? But yeah. It is my goal in life is to keep this going. It’s been such a magical collaborative experience with just truly everybody, from the crew to our cast to Alex. It’s been a real gift.”

What do you think of the first trailer for Men? Are you looking forward to the film? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!