New Alien Movie First Look Revealed

A new Alien movie is on the way from director Fede Álvarez and, in honor of today being "Alien Day" among fans of the franchise, the filmmaker has taken to social media to share a behind-the-scenes photo teasing production starting on the project. The tease doesn't offer any insight into what audiences can expect from the adventure, but given that it's been six years since fans were given Alien: Covenant, seeing this confirmation that the next chapter in the big-screen saga is actually becoming a reality is sure to have audiences excited. Stay tuned for details on Álvarez's Alien movie.

The first Alien Day was held on April 26th, 2015, with the significance of the date being 4/26 serving as a connection to the moon LV-426, the location where the xenomorphs were first discovered in the original 1979 Alien. Each year, various companies release merchandise honoring the franchise on that day, as its R-rated nature has meant it isn't celebrated the same way as fellow sci-fi sagas like Star Wars or Star Trek. Festivities might not be as widespread as an event like Star Wars Day on May the 4th, but Alien fans often celebrate the day in their respective communities.

Making the tease of this new film all the more exciting is knowing how worried some fans were about the future of the franchise when The Walt Disney Company acquired 20th Century Fox. Given that Alien explored such mature themes, fans were nervous that any future installment in the franchise would be throttled to fit within the tamer fare that Disney offered audiences. Luckily, Disney merely renamed 20th Century Fox as 20th Century Studios, allowing it to continue to explore adventures geared at more mature audiences.

In the decades since the Alien franchise first launched, a variety of themes have been explored within its premise, with some adventures pitting humans against the monstrous xenomorphs, while later installments instead explored the horrors of sentient A.I. beings. Plot details about this new Alien film have been kept under wraps, but with Álvarez having previously delivered audiences unsettling experiences like Evil Dead and Don't Breathe, we can likely expect the project to embrace the more frightening corners of the franchise.

