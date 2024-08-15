Alien: Romulus Score Getting Vinyl Release From Mutant

Landing in theaters this weekend is Alien: Romulus, a spinoff from the Alien franchise that marks the first theatrical release for the series since 2017’s Alien: Covenant. Fans have been able to celebrate the franchise with countless collectibles over the years, and Mutant is making sure Romulus honors that tradition by releasing the Alien: Romulus Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on vinyl. As you can see in the photo below, the release even comes in a colorway that honors the aesthetics both of Romulus and of other entries into the franchise. Fans will be able to pre-order the Alien: Romulus Original Motion Picture Soundtrack starting August 16th through the Mutant website.

“Doing the impossible task of bridging the gap between sequels and prequels, Wallfisch takes the dissonant, atonal, and truly horrifying soundscapes that Goldsmith defined the genre with, and makes peace with the melodies and monsters of subsequent films — all while making his own voice heard throughout,” Mo Shafeek, Mutant Co-Founder, shared in a statement. “A truly remarkable piece of film music.”

Per press release, “It is hard to overstate just how successful, on every level, Alien: Romulus and its score are at returning longtime fans to the world Ridley Scott, Dan O’Bannon, Jerry Goldsmith (and so many other brilliant artists) created back in 1979. But spend just a few minutes with Benjamin Wallfisch’s masterful score, and you can feel the attention to detail in the craft of every choice. Available for pre-order at Mutant’s webstore, madebymutant.com, on August 16th, this limited edition physical release features liner notes by director Fede Álvarez, and original artwork by illustrator Kilian Eng, continuing his ongoing Alien soundtrack series and is pressed on 2x 140gm vinyl.”

Mutant is releasing the Alien: Romulus score

The tracklist on the release is as follows:

SIDE A

“The Chrysalis” “That’s Our Sun” “Wake Up” “Entering Nostromo” “Searching”

SIDE B

“There’s Something in the Water” “XX121” “He’s Glitchy” “Run!” “Prometheus Fire”

SIDE C

“Guns V Acid Blood” “The Hive” “Andy” “Gravity Purge” “Elevator Shaft Attack” “Get Away from Her”

SIDE D

“The Offspring” “Collision Warning” “Raine” “Sleep”

Alien: Romulus lands in theaters this weekend.

