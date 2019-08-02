Aliens Star Has “No Interest” in Watching Any Sequels

In 1979’s Alien, Sigourney Weaver played Ripley, the only character who managed to survive a deadly game of cat and mouse with the monstrous xenomorph, allowing her to return for the sequel Aliens. Ripley seemingly met her match in Colonial Marine Hicks, played by Michael Biehn, who proved to not only be just as resilient a warrior, but also a complex emotional character who appeared to have earned a romantic connection with Ripley. Sadly, Hicks died between the events of Aliens and Alien 3 and, while Weaver might express her interest in the franchise, Biehn has entirely distanced himself from everything that followed his film.

“I’ve never seen anything past Aliens,” Biehn shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ve never seen Aliens 3, 4, 5. I didn’t watch Covenant. I have no interest in anything like that. Any movie I’m close to or movies I wanted that I didn’t get, I just don’t watch them. There’s no reason to put myself through the pain of ‘I could have done so much better than that.’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Alien 3 has a complicated past, as director David Fincher has even distanced himself from the project, with fans of the franchise largely disappointed not only with Hicks’ death, but various other elements of the story. Author William Gibson famously scripted a sequel to Aliens in 1987, which was ultimately scrapped, and focused on Ripley, Hicks, Newt, and Bishop after the events of Aliens. The script has been adapted into a comic book series and audio drama, with Biehn himself reprising his role for the project.

Weaver herself expressed her regrets over not being able to see a sequel in the series featuring Hicks.

“I don’t know what would have happened if Jim Cameron had directed Alien 3,” Weaver shared. “I think it would have grown into a much more serious relationship and it would have been wonderful to see that.”

She added, “I think he would be able to match Ripley strength for strength, which is something you haven’t seen her experience.”

The fate of the Alien franchise is currently unclear, as the disappointing box office numbers of Alien: Covenant complicated the possibility of sequels, with Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox adding even more wrinkles into the series’ trajectory. Whatever the future might hold for the series, whether it’s feature films or TV series, we likely shouldn’t count on Biehn returning to the fold.

Stay tuned for details on the Alien franchise.

What do you think about Biehn’s remarks? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!