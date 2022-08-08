AMC's Interview With the Vampire Highlights "Magical and Magnificent" New Orleans in New Images

Welcome to New Orleans — or at least the New Orleans of AMC's Interview With the Vampire. The network recently released three new photos for the upcoming adaptation of Anne Rice's iconic novel of the same name, highlighting not the vampires the series will center around, but the city they call home. The new photos give the best look yet at the series take on the Big Easy in the early 20th century. In the photos, which you can check out below, we get a look at what appears to be the French Quarter, some of its dark alleys, and the dance hall.

New Orleans is a magical and magnificent place to live, that's for sure. #InterviewWithTheVampire pic.twitter.com/xQy15a7rkr — Interview with the Vampire (@Immortal_AMC) August 7, 2022

The photos further illustrate how the upcoming series will differ from Rice's 1976 novel and the 1994 film adaptation. In the novel, Louis de Pointe du Lac's vampire life starts in the late 18th century with him being a plantation owner while the series' shifts the time frame to 1910 and makes Louis, played by Jacob Anderson, a different sort of businessman. There are additional changes as well, including the age of the child vampire Claudia, played in the series by Bailey Bass, and while there are big shifts in the series, executive producer Mark Johnson has previously said that the series is "truer to the book" than the previous film adaptation as well as spoken about wanting to bring the story to a more modern audience.

"Developing this series carries great pressure and responsibility," series executive producer Mark Johnson has previously said about the adaptation. "What Anne Rice created and what her fans have been transfixed by forces us to take this book-to-television show transition with a great deal of responsibility. It is imperative that we do not disappoint her fans and yet we need to make sure that this story, these characters sing for a modern audience."

He added, "We are hoping that this series compels the Anne Rice fan to rediscover her works. We are also hoping that those viewers who have never read an Anne Rice novel go running to the bookstore eager to understand what all the fuss is about."

In addition to Anderson and Bass, Interview With the Vampire stars Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy. The series will debut on October 2nd on AMC and AMC+.

Are you looking forward to Interview With the Vampire? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @lifeinpolaroid!