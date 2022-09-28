AMC Releases New Images From Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches

Interview With the Vampire may be bringing Anne Rice's universe to life on AMC beginning this Sunday, but another series based on the iconic author's works is on the way as well, the eagerly anticipated Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches and now, AMC has released new images for the upcoming series. Released as part of AMC Networks' Summit event, the new images are giving fans a new look at the series, which stars Alexandria Daddario, Harry Hamlin, and Tongayi Chirisa. The series does not yet have a release date but is set to debut on both AMC and AMC+ sometime in early 2023.

Based on Rice's trilogy Lives of the Mayfair's Witches, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches centers around Dr. Rowan Fielding (Daddario), a brilliant neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. Written by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford, the series also stars Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair, Annabeth Gish, Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve, Beth Grant, Jen Richards, and Jack Huston as Lasher.

It was previously revealed during the show's Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour presentation that while there will be some Easter Eggs and nods between Mayfair Witches and Interview With the Vampire, the two series will be their own shows and own entities, at least in their first seasons. Interview With the Vampire has already been renewed for a second season ahead of its debut.

President of entertainment and AMC Studios at AMC Networks Dan McDermott has previously teased that there are unofficial plans for a full, interconnected Anne Rice universe in the future as the network acquired the rights to 18 of Rice's books in 2020.

"2022 will be the biggest year for original programming in the history of our company, and we are literally over the moon that it will now include the first two series in an expanding Anne Rice universe built around stories and characters that have captivated millions of fans around the world," McDermott said in a statement last year. "We are also extremely fortunate to have such talented storytellers as Esta and Michelle guiding this adaptation, which will follow the first season of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire late next year."

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches is expected to debut on AMC+ in early 2023.