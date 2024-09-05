AMC's Talamasca Series Casts Nicholas Denton in Lead Role

The third series in AMC's Anne Rice Immortal Universe has found its lead. On Wednesday, it was announced that Nicholas Denton had been casted in the role of Guy Anatole for The Talamasca. The series was greenlit back in June with a six-episode season order set to arrive on the network sometime in 2025. Production on The Talamasca is expected to begin next month in Manchester, England.

According to the official announcement, Denton's Guy Anatole is "brilliant, handsome, and sharp on the surface, but he's always known his mind works a little differently. ON the cusp of graduating law school, he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secretive agency that monitors and protects us from the supernatural world. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong ingo a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world. But for that balance to hold, and for Guy to survive, he will have to learn to embrace the dark, treacherous depths of his true and singular self."

Denton is best known for his appearances in Starz's Dangerous Liaisons as well as Glitch, Utopia, and My Life is Murder. As for The Talamasca, John Lee Hancock and Mark Lafferty are set to serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Hancock will also direct. Mark Jonson will also executive produce.

"This is a story we've been developing and wanting to tell from the earliest moments of this franchise, focused on a fascinating and compelling secret society that has already appeared in both of our existing Anne Rice series, the Talamasca," said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. "As with all of these shows, we are thrilled to have such a high level of talent involved, represented here by John Lee Hancock and Mark Lafferty, and of course working closely with producer Mark Johnson as the creative head of our Anne Rice Immortal Universe."

At the moment, additional details about The Talamasca are few. AMC has described the Talamasca as an organization that is devoted to studying the supernatural world and keeping mortals safe from its darkest elements. Fans have already gotten a taste of the group in Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' first season with agent Ciprien Grieve becoming entangled in the life of Rowan Fielding and again in Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire with the introduction of Raglan James.

Mayfair Witches is Returning for Season 2

AMC has previously renewed Mayfair Witches for a second season with that second season set to arrive in 2025. Season 2 of the series will continue the journey of Rowan Mayfair (Alexandra Daddario) after she has unwittingly given birth to the demon Lasher (Jack Huston). She is determined to understand what he has become — human or monster? — and to use him to fulfill her purpose as a healer, but when tragedy strikes, she must put aside her own desires and fight to protect her family.

AMC's The Talamasca is expected sometime in 2025.