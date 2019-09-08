Fear Will Drive You Crazy in New American Horror Story: 1984 Teaser

A killer is picking off the unlucky campers at Camp Redwood, but one of them may just manage to escape — if they can get the car to start, that is. FX has released another new teaser for American Horror Story: 1984 featuring one camper’s harrowing attempt to get away from the murderous Mr. Jingles hampered by a car that just doesn’t want to work.

In the teaser, which you can check out above, one of the campers who appeared to survive a previous teaser has managed to escape her cabin and get to the presumed safety of a car. Unfortunately, the vehicle doesn’t start right away giving Mr. Jingles a chance to threaten her once more.

The car starting in just the nick of time is a classic slasher movie trope, one of many that previous teasers for American Horror Story: 1984 have played up. Together, they give fans just a taste of the scares to come when the season arrives on September 18th. The eagerly-anticipated ninth season of the popular horror anthology franchise will see a group of friends taking on jobs as counselors at Camp Redwood. Unfortunately, Camp Redwood was once the site of a horrific series of summer camp murders carried out by Mr. Jingles and the killer has, at least according to the season’s official trailer, recently escaped. Beyond that, there isn’t much else known about 1984—and some fans have theories that there may be quite a bit more to the premise than we realize yet—but it has notably been influenced by horror slasher films from the 1980s, such as Friday the 13th, an influence that executive producer Tim Minear has nothing but praise for.

“I will tell you nothing, except that I think it’s awesome,” Minear said back in May. “I think it’s gonna be really scary but a lot of fun, like it always is. And if you have a taste for ’80s horror, you’re in for a treat.”

1984 will feature appearances from franchise alums Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Cody Fern, and John Carroll Lynch. New cast members include Glee’s Matthew Morrison, Pose’s Angelica Ross, DeRon Horton, and Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy. It was previously announced that franchise alum Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson would not be appearing in 1984, though Paulson recently teased that she might still “pop up” at some point in 1984.

“I may pop up,” Paulson recently told ET.

“It’s a little bittersweet because I have a lot of friends who are still on the show,” she explained. “So I’m getting updates about how it’s all going and what they’re doing, and I’m like, ‘Wait, what? You worked until two? Oh, I remember working until two on that show.’ And then I’m also very glad that I can wake up at a decent hour because I’m not cross-eyed from having worked insane nights.”

Paulson went on to explain that despite a more regular schedule being an advantage of not being involved in 1984, she’s really excited for the season.

“But it’ll be hard,” Paulson said. “I’ll be watching and cheering everybody on. I’m really excited for this season. I think it’s a really cool idea for the show this year. And you never know, I may pop up. You never know. No promises though.”

American Horror Story: 1984 premieres Wednesday, September 18th at 10 p.m. ET on FX.