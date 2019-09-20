American Horror Story: 1984 Stars Leslie Grossman and Billie Lourd Share Behind-the-Scenes Photos

It officially feels like fall, because American Horror Story finally returned this week! The new season, titled 1984, is paying homage to horror classics like Friday the 13th as it follows a group of camp counselors finding themselves at the deadly Camp Redwood. One of the best parts about the last few years of American Horror Story has been the budding friendship between Billie Lourd and Leslie Grossman, who each appeared in the series’ last three seasons. The two women frequently post behind-the-scenes photos, and their latest batch includes one of them together as well as one with Grossman and Cody Fern, who returned this season after making his debut in last year’s Apocalypse.

“🔪👩‍❤️‍👩🔪BOSS LADY CHOPPIN HER OWN WOOD?!?!! CHOICE!!! #NOSTRIFEWITMAWIFE #MARGTANA if u don’t know what I’m talking about get it together and watch #AHS1984 !!!,” Lourd wrote.

“MARGTANA FOR LYFE 💍❤️,” Grossman replied.

“Always so much to talk about also don’t be jealous of my chic sox n’ shortz sexy situation 💅🏽,” Grossman posted.

In addition to Lourd, Grossman, and Fern, 1984 will also feature appearances from franchise alums Emma Roberts and John Carroll Lynch. New cast members include Glee‘s Matthew Morrison, Pose’s Angelica Ross, DeRon Horton, and Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy. It was previously announced that franchise alum Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson would not be appearing in 1984, but Paulson recently teased that she might still “pop up” at some point in 1984.

Ahead of Wednesday’s premiere, Dish subscribers noticed that the service’s listing for American Horror Story: 1984 including some surprising actors as being part of the series cast, specifically Lady Gaga, Kathy Bates, and Angela Bassett. Everything else about the listing lines up with what we know about 1984. This listing has led some fans to believe that Lady Gaga (and, presumably Bates and Bassett) will eventually be showing up on the series.

American Horror Story: 1984 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.