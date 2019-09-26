American Horror Story: 1984 Star Leslie Grossman Shares Outtake From Latest Episode

American: Horror Story is finally back, which means fans of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series have been reunited with a couple of fan favorites from the series. While AHS: 1984 is missing some staples like Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, the show did see the return some AHS favorites, including Leslie Grossman, who played Meadow Wilton on AHS: Cult and Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt on AHS: Apocalypse. The actor is a great addition to the cast because she often posts fun behind-the-scenes content on social media. Her latest Instagram post features an outtake with her and Zach Villa, who plays real-life serial killer, Richard Ramirez/The Night Stalker, this season.

“Tonight on @ahsfx also swipe to see an outtake from this where I have truly never looked more beautiful YOU’RE WELCOME,” Grossman wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

In addition to Grossman, 1984 also features franchise alums Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, and John Carroll Lynch. New cast members include Glee‘s Matthew Morrison, Pose‘s Angelica Ross, DeRon Horton, and Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy. It was previously announced that franchise alum Peters and Paulson would not be appearing in 1984, but Paulson recently teased that she might still “pop up” at some point in 1984.

Ahead of last week’s premiere, Dish subscribers noticed that the service’s listing for American Horror Story: 1984 including some surprising actors as being part of the series cast, specifically Lady Gaga, Kathy Bates, and Angela Bassett. Everything else about the listing lines up with what we know about 1984. This listing has led some fans to believe that Lady Gaga (and, presumably Bates and Bassett) will eventually be showing up on the series.

American Horror Story: 1984 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.