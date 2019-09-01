American Horror Story: 1984 Releases “Under The Bed” Teaser

American Horror Story is headed to camp in the FX horror anthology series’ upcoming ninth season, 1984, and as we’ve seen in the teasers, posters, and trailers thus far, Camp Redwood is a deadly place. But one terrorized camper may just survive the violent Mr. Jingles — if she can manage not to make a sound. FX has released a new teaser for American Horror Story: 1984.

As you can see in the video above, the “Under the Bed” teaser shows one terrified camper hiding under the bed as an axe-wielding Mr. Jingles drags his weapon across the cabin floor. It’s pretty clear that this poor camper, who is trying not to be heard by the killer, has seen some horrible things. While the trailer doesn’t show any actual gore, we do see an arm hanging ominously off the bed, teasing that our terrified girl might be the only survivor. While this, like the previous teasers that aren’t the actual season trailer, doesn’t include the cast of 1984 it does have the same ’80s slasher vibe that has fans hyped for the coming season.

Each teaser and poster we’ve seen thus far has been channeling such classic horror films as Friday the 13th and Halloween and, according to series executive producer Tim Minear, 1984 is going to be a treat for fans of that particular genre of horror film.

“I will tell you nothing, except that I think it’s awesome,” executive producer Tim Minear said back in May. “I think it’s gonna be really scary but a lot of fun, like it always is. And that if you have a taste for ’80s horror, you’re in for a treat.”

They’re also in for a treat when it comes to the look and feel of the season as well. Series creator Ryan Murphy shared the official casting announcement in video from last month, featuring 1984‘s cast in their full ’80s costumes. It’s vibe that has carried through to the official season trailer which was released earlier this week.

American Horror Story: 1984, featuring Emma Roberts, Leslie Grossman, Cody Fern, John Carroll Lynch, and Billie Lourd, Matthew Morrison, Angelica Ross, DeRon Horton, and Gus Kenworth, will premiere on Wednesday, September 18th on FX.

