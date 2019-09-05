New American Horror Story: 1984 Teaser Goes Into The Void

American Horror Story will return in just two weeks with the horror anthology series following up last season’s literal end of the world in Apocalypse with the more retro-themed terror that is Camp Redwood in American Horror Story: 1984. But two weeks is still two weeks fans have to wait. Fortunately, FX has released another new teaser for the upcoming season, and it might be the scariest yet.

In the teaser, which you can check out in the video above, we see Mr. Jingles drag his blade across a cabin door. When the noise prompts a camper to take a look to see what’s going on, she’s dragged backwards into the blackness, pulled into the void by an unseen sinister force to what one can only assume is her doom. Yikes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is just the latest teaser for the upcoming ninth season of American Horror Story, though while many of them have played up a combination of summer camp and horror movie tropes, this one is a little more distinctive, leaning a bit more into the horror theme. After all, in previous teasers we see Mr. Jingles directly menace the unsuspecting victims. This time around, the scare is in the sudden blackness, the vanishing, the unknown.

Based upon the official trailer for American Horror Story: 1984, the season will see a group of friends who take on jobs as counselors at Camp Redwood. But Camp Redwood was once the site of a horrific series of murders carried out by Mr. Jingles who just so happens to have recently escaped from a mental facility — though there have been fan theories to suggest that there may be more to that general premise than meets the eye. 1984 is set to be heavily influenced by 1980s horror slasher films, such as Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street and it’s an influence that executive producer Tim Minear has had nothing but praise for.

“I will tell you nothing, except that I think it’s awesome,” Minear said back in May. “I think it’s gonna be really scary but a lot of fun, like it always is. And if you have a taste for ’80s horror, you’re in for a treat.”

1984 will feature appearances from franchise alums Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Cody Fern, and John Carroll Lynch. New cast members include Glee’s Matthew Morrison, Pose’s Angelica Ross, DeRon Horton, and Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy.

Are you excited for American Horror Story: 1984? Let us know in the comments below.

American Horror Story: 1984 premieres Wednesday, September 18th, at 10 p.m. on FX.