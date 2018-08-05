‘American Horror Story’ Brings Back Jessica Lange as Fan-Favorite Character

When American Horror Story returns for its eighth season next month, fans of the FX anthology series will finally get something they’ve been clamoring for for years: the return of Jessica Lange.

Lange’s return to the series was announced during the show’s Television Critics Association presentation on Friday. Lange was a major player in the anthology series’ early seasons and appeared in season 1-4 before going on to appear in the first season of Ryan Murphy‘s Feud in which she appeared as Joan Crawford. Lange’s return to the eighth season of American Horror Story, entitled “Apocalypse”, will see her reprise her first character in the series, Constance Langdon.

As fans of the series might remember, Constance was an important character in the first season of the series called Murder House. Living next door to the titular murder house, Constance is well-aware of the ghosts inhabiting the home but does nothing to warn the latest residents. At the end of the season Constance takes the “demon baby” Michael — born after Vivien Harmon (Connie Britton) was impregnated by Rubber Man (Evan Peters) — and raises him elsewhere, the child hinted at potentially being the antichrist.

Given that actor Cody Fern was announced as joining the cast for Apocalypse as a teenage/adult Michael, it makes sense that Lange would return as Constance. Her return is something that fans of the series have certainly been hoping for, especially after promo art for the upcoming season featured a very demonic-looking baby being stroked by a devilish inhuman hand. Even as far back as 2017 Murphy talked about Lange potentially returning to the show, though at the time he was still “figuring out” what the story would be.

“I think she would if I bribed her enough, you know? Murphy said an event in April 2017. “I haven’t really talked to her about it all because we are still figuring out that story, but I think we do want to do that.”

With Apocalypse heading to television soon, it seems like the story to bring Lange back has been sorted out, but he’ll have more stories to figure out soon. It was also announced last week that American Horror Story — which had previously been renewed through its ninth season — was officially getting a tenth.

“Ryan asked for a 10th season of American Horror Story which we were happy to give him,” FX Networks CEO John Landgraf told Deadline.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres on September 12th on FX.