‘American Horror Story’ Season 8 Taking Place in the Future

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy has never been afraid to push boundaries with his horror series, which just wrapped up its seventh season this fall. Just when you think you’ve seen it all, Murphy announced today that the series would head in an all-new direction by taking place in the future.

“It takes place in the future,” Murphy revealed at the Television Critics Association’s press tour. “It’s still topical, but [set in] the future, which I’ve never done… I think people will like it. It’s different from what we’ve done before.”

Throughout the first seven seasons, the series has mostly taken place in a contemporary timeline, albeit with the occasional flashback to a variety of time periods. Season 4, dubbed “Freak Show,” took place at a circus in the ’50s.

The first and third seasons of the series, “Murder House” and “Coven,” have a rumored crossover season in the works, with Murphy claiming this upcoming Season 8 won’t feature the mashup.

“We’re working on it, but that’s not going to be [Season 8],” Murphy confirmed. “That will probably be the one after that. We’ve already met about it and outlined it. But it won’t be next because some of the [cast members] are not available.”

Each season of the series explores a completely different story, with connections to other events in the series being tenuous, at best. This allows the same ensemble of actors to appear in each season, no matter what horrors their characters suffer, as each season wipes the slate clean.

Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters have appeared in every season of the series, with other actors both entering and exiting the series over the course of its tenure. Whether a crossover season will feature actors portraying multiple roles is yet to be determined.

The series has regularly depicted graphic scenes of violence, with one episode of Season 7 being re-edited following a real-life tragedy.

On October 1, a gunman opened fired on a concert crowd in Las Vegas, killing 58 and wounding more than 500. A subsequent episode of the series featured a graphic shooting sequence, including someone firing into a crowd, causing FX to re-edit the sequence for its initial broadcast. When the episode hit VOD and other streaming services, the original edit was restored.

Season 8 of American Horror Story is set to debut on FX this fall.

