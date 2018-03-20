Kathy Bates Returns for Season 8 of ‘American Horror Story’

Fans of American Horror Story tune in year after year to see creator Ryan Murphy deliver all-new horrors that feature a consistent tone and recurring cast members. Kathy Bates, who joined the series in Season 3, had to sit out Season 7 due to her commitments to the Netflix series Disjointed, but Murphy confirmed the actress will return for Season 8.

“Kathy and Sarah Paulson have a lot of great stuff to get to do,” Murphy shared with Entertainment Weekly. He also confirmed a third returning cast member, confessing, “So, with Evan Peters, the three of them are the leads this year.”

Rumors recently emerged that hinted at a possible title for the upcoming season, with Murphy also addressing the reports that the new season would be titled “Radioactive.”

“I heard about that rumor. Well, that’s based on a fact that we’ve cleared a lot of titles for that show,” Murphy shared. “It’s an interesting idea. I can neither confirm nor deny.”

Earlier this year, comments from another former star of the series, Dylan McDermott, seemed to hint that the original star could also return to the series sooner rather than later.

When a fan asked the actor on Twitter about his return, McDermott merely replied innocuously, “In the near future…” The actor’s answer was quite vague, but Murphy’s comments about the upcoming season may have revealed that the actor will appear on the series again soon.

“It takes place in the future,” Murphy revealed at the Television Critics Association’s press tour about Season 8. “It’s still topical, but [set in] the future, which I’ve never done… I think people will like it. It’s different from what we’ve done before.”

Given that both McDermott and Murphy mentioned the “future,” some have assumed this means the reunion could take place in this new season.

Details about the upcoming Season 8 are still being kept pretty closely under wraps, with Murphy only sharing the above comments about the season’s setting and teasing that series regular Sarah Paulson will look a bit different than we’ve witnessed in previous seasons.

“Sarah Paulson is very excited about the dental appliances she will be wearing on the show,” Murphy shared with Entertainment Weekly.

A crossover between the characters from Season 1 and Season 3 is set to be happening on the series, yet fans will have to wait patiently for the crossover.

“We’re working on it, but that’s not going to be [Season 8],” Murphy confirmed. “That will probably be the one after that. We’ve already met about it and outlined it. But it won’t be next because some of the [cast members] are not available.”

Season 8 of American Horror Story is expected to return this fall.

