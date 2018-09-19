Anne Rice’s New ‘Vampire Chronicles’ Book Gets Trailer

Anne Rice’s Vampire Chronicles may be headed to the television with an in-development series adaptation for Hulu, but fans of Lestat her long-running vampire saga won’t have to wait too much longer for more adventures of the beloved Brat Prince. The next book in the series is due out in October and now a new trailer for the book has been released.

Hitting shelves on October 2, “Blood Communion: A Tale of Prince Lestat”, will tell the story of how he came to be, well, Prince Lestat, as well as his own struggles and if the trailer — which you can watch above — is any indication, a new take on the history we’ve heard before as well.

You can check out the official synopsis for “Blood Communion: A Tale of Prince Lestat” below.

“In this spellbinding novel, Lestat, rebel outlaw, addresses the tribe of vampires, directly, intimately, passionately, and tells the mesmerizing story of the formation of the Blood Communion and how he became Prince of the vampire world, the true ruler of this vast realm, and how his vision for all the Children of the Universe to thrive as one, came to be.

The tale spills from Lestat’s heart, as he speaks first of his new existence as reigning monarch–and then of his fierce battle of wits and words with the mysterious Rhoshamandes, proud Child of the Millennia, reviled outcast for his senseless slaughter of the legendary ancient vampire Maharet, avowed enemy of Queen Akasha; Rhoshamandes, a demon spirit who refuses to live in harmony at the Court of Prince Lestat and threatens all that Lestat has dreamt of.

As the tale unfolds, Lestat takes us from the towers and battlements of his ancestral castle in the snow-covered mountains of France to the verdant wilds of lush Louisiana with its lingering fragrances of magnolias and night jasmine; from the far reaches of the Pacific’s untouched islands to the 18th-century city of St. Petersburg and the court of the Empress Catherine.”

“Blood Communion: A Tale of Prince Lestat” goes on sale October 2.

