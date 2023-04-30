Another Stranger Things Star Announces Their Engagement

Earlier this month, Stranger Things fans were surprised by the news that 19-year-old Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) was engaged to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. Well, it appears love is in the air in the Upside Down, because another star from the show just got engaged. Brett Gelman, who plays Murray Bauman on the Netflix series, revealed on Instagram this week that proposed to his girlfriend, musician Ari Dayan.

SHE SAID YES!!! ❤️❤️❤️ 💍 💍 💍 ❤️❤️❤️" Gelman captioned his post. "Can't wait for Mr. Gelman to become Mr. Dayan," Dayan wrote in her own post. "Just call me Mr. D!!! ❤️❤️❤️," Gelman replied. Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays Vecna on Stranger Things, commented on Gelman's post with a bunch of heart emojis. Other celebrities also shared their congratulations. Game of Thrones alum Alfie Allen, who is also the brother-in-law of Stranger Things star David Harbour, shared some heart eye emojis. "Mazeltov!!!" Shaun of the Dead's Nick Frost added. "Legend," Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Zoe Bell commented. "Holy sh*t!! F*ck yeh!! 🙌🏼🤘🏼" Succession's Sarah Snook wrote. "This is just wonderful!!!! Congratulations loves!!!" Candyman's Colman Domingo replied. You can check out Gelman and Dayan's engagement photos below:

Brett Gelman Wants To Return in Strangers Things Spin-Off:

The Stranger Things creators have previously teased spin-off ideas after the show's fifth and final season releases next year, and Gelman told GQ that he would be up for a return.

"I absolutely would, because I think it would be a completely new thing for the character and for his world," Gelman said when asked if he's interested in the possible spin-offs. "And I think he's a really fun character to play. Not forever, but for a while longer absolutely. To think of getting to play him in a lot of precarious, high-intensity, high-stakes situations and to do more action and to do more languages and to feel really uncomfortable by being around more insane people and being more judgmental of more stupid people-it feels iconic! In that way that you feel about James Bond or Inspector Clouseau. I think he has that in him to be that kind of character."

Congrats to Brett Gelman and Ari Dayan on their engagement!

Stay tuned for updates about the fifth season of Stranger Things.