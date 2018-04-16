Fate of ‘Ash vs. Evil Dead’ Looking Grim After Disappointing Viewer Ratings

If this week’s viewership is any indication, the adventures of Ash Williams attempting to conquer hordes of Deadites could be coming to a permanent end. The Starz series Ash vs. Evil Dead earned the lowest ratings of its tenure, only 136,000 viewers, which might signal that this season will be its last.

While poor ratings isn’t necessarily confirmation that a show would be put on the chopping block, star Bruce Campbell‘s emphasis on ratings and encouragement of fans to watch the show to make sure it stayed on the air was quite clear at New York Comic Con.

“They are moving us out of the fall so that we can compete and get the numbers they need,” Campbell expressed. “So, between now and then, go get the app and show them that you want more Ash.”

In a day and age where streaming services reign supreme, some fans opt to wait for a series to hit Netflix or Hulu before actually watching. Campbell advised that watching the show directly through Starz was the best way to support it.

“So go download the Starz app, binge the shows first two seasons,” Campbell encouraged. “I say this because I hear a lot of boo-hooing that people can’t afford Starz… give up your f-cking cars, you don’t need one in New York City. Give it up and go get the Starz app and watch the show.”

Sadly, were the series to not be renewed for Season 4, this would also bring an end to Campbell portraying the character.

“No, no, no. Because if they cancel it, I think Ash is done,” Campbell revealed at the Irish Film Institute when asked if he’d star in another Evil Dead film. “I have lavender on my property. I’m going to smoke weed and hang out.”

Fans will be sad to see the series go, though Campbell promised that the season ends by giving fans major resolution as opposed to ending things on a cliffhanger.

“The big payoff. It’s everything we’ve built up to,” Campbell described of the season finale to Consequence of Sound. “Hopefully the audience will go, ‘F-ckin’ A-right, Ash. F-ckin’ A-right.’ You know? Ash is gonna prove his stuff, man. This is it. This is the final showdown.”

If you want more of Ash, you better tune into Ash vs. Evil Dead Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Starz.

