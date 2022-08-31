Barbarian Clip Features Terrors in the Basement (Exclusive)

Basements are inherently creepy places, as the dark and dusty environments leave people to wonder what could be lurking in the shadows, but in a new clip from the upcoming horror film Barbarian, audiences will see one of their worst nightmares come true. As confirmed by previous trailers for the film, Barbarian looks to be taking what could simply be an awkward misunderstanding and totally twisting it into a horrifying premise, one which will leave audiences guessing what unsettling direction the narrative will go next. You can check out the exclusive clip from Barbarian above before the film hits theaters on September 9th.

In Barbarian, a young woman traveling to Detroit for a job interview books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked, and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgement, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that there's a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest.

From 20th Century Studios and New Regency, Barbarian stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long, Matthew Patrick Davis, Richard Brake, Kurt Braunohler, and Jaymes Butler. The film was written and directed by Zach Cregger. The producers are Arnon Milchan, Roy Lee, Raphael Margules and J.D. Lifshitz. Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Danny Chan, Alex Lebovici, and Bill Skarsgård are the film's executive producers.

While this clip features Long's character, director Cregger recently recalled how he originally tried to get Zac Efron to star in the picture before completely reevaluating how this character should be portrayed.

"I wrote this guy, [and] I think we offered it initially to Zac Efron, because I was thinking I want to go for some beefcake kind of himbo," the filmmaker shared with Screen Rant. "No diss on Zac Efron, but that's the way that he's portrayed himself a lot. I was just thinking jawbone, biceps, and a haircut. Then he said no, which is why I'm talking so much sh-t on him. [Laughs] No, he's great. I wanted him to do the movie. But when he passed, I had time to think. We were putting a list together of who to go out to, and I just realized I'd been thinking about the role all wrong... Not this big, Alpha sort of a dude-but more of a Tom Hanks kind of a guy. And so, I was thinking, 'Who's Tom Hanks? Justin Long is Tom Hanks. Let's do that.' That's how it went."

Barbarian lands in theaters on September 9th.

