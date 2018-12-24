‘Bird Box’ Spoilers Are Being Shared Without Context

Bird Box debuted on Netflix last Friday and the dystopian thriller has left fans with quite a few reactions from newfound fears of looking outside to even some questions about whether or not the Sandra Bullock starrer is a rip-off of John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place. The film has also left fans wanting to share their feelings without giving too much away about the film leading some pretty interesting entries on social media.

As has been a popular trend with many films this year, the “spoilers without context” meme has been given the Bird Box treatment with fans taking to Twitter to share photos, gifs, and even short videos of things that remind them of specific and often significant moments in the film. The offerings don’t ruin things for those who haven’t seen the film, but those who have will instantly recognize the collections giving fans an opportunity to connect over the shared experience.

While the meme doesn’t ruin the movie for viewers, it does also have a tendency to reveal some of the more noteworthy moments of the film giving a bit of insight over things that might be worth paying special attention to — and might even be curious enough to prompt people to tune in just to see what it’s all about.

So, want to see what Bird Box fans have come up with for the “spoilers without context” meme? We’ve picked out some of our favorite collections of moments for you and while technically these are without context and probably won’t ruin things for you, remember that these are technically spoilers. Read on only if you dare. Otherwise, put your blindfold on right now!

Boy!

Bird Box #BirdBox Spoilers without context pic.twitter.com/sBmppE2VPS — A Nigga has no name (@OrangeMoundBeas) December 23, 2018

This interesting collection.

This one is especially clever.

A meme within a meme

That escalated quickly.

bird box spoilers without context pic.twitter.com/bnuNrYApbk — ً (@dykegoode) December 21, 2018

Hello Kitty appears to be a theme…

This great choice.