Blumhouse's Compendium of Horror Documentary Series Coming to EPIX

For the past two decades, few genre studios have earned the reputation of Blumhouse Productions, whose early hits include Paranormal Activity, Insidious, and The Purge, all of which have been culture-defining experiences, with EPIX confirming that the documentary series Blumhouse's Compendium of Horror is set to dive into the history horror through the studio's unique lens. Given that the studio itself has helped redefine the horror genre in a number of ways, it makes perfect sense for them to tackle the genre's roots and to dive all the way back to the early 20th century to chronicle the history of horror on film. Blumhouse's Compendium of Horror will premiere on EPIX on Sunday, October 2nd.

Per press release, "Premium network EPIX today announced that horror docuseries Blumhouse's Compendium of Horror will premiere on Sunday, October 2nd at 10 p.m. ET. Produced in partnership with Blumhouse Television (Worst Roommate Ever, A Wilderness of Error), this five-part series is the definitive retrospective on the horror genre from the company regarded as the driving force in the horror renaissance. Blumhouse's Compendium of Horror revisits the shocks and scares from our favorite iconic cinematic horror moments from the 1930s until today featuring insights from some of the best and most influential filmmakers, producers, and actors working in the genre, as well as experts and historians. The series, narrated by Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street), reflects how quintessential horror films have revealed and reflected the real-life scares of the world to the audience, uniting us with shared understanding, catharsis, and entertainment."

"We're thrilled to continue our prolific creative partnership with Blumhouse Television," Michael Wright, president of EPIX, shared in a statement. "For more than a century, horror films have been an essential part of the American cultural vocabulary, and we couldn't think of a better partner to examine the history of the genre than Blumhouse, who have consistently raised the bar in the horror space for over 20 years."

"We hope horror fans will have as much fun and enjoy watching this series as we had making it," Chris McCumber, president of Blumhouse Television, added. "We're grateful to everyone who participated in and gave support to the series, including our partners at EPIX."

Jason Blum, Mary Lisio, Ryan Turek, Jeremy Gold, Michael Wright, and Jill Burkhart executive produce. Blumhouse Television and EPIX previously collaborated on the true-crime docuseries Fall River, a reinvestigation into the murders of three young women in Fall River, Massachusetts in 1979 from Blumhouse's Compendium of Horror executive producer/showrunner James Buddy Day. MGM will distribute the series worldwide.

