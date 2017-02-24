Blumhouse Productions Films Cross $5-Billion Mark Worldwide

A staple of the Hollywood horror game for over a decade now, Blumhouse Productions has reached a major milestone as a film label, crossing over $5 billion at the worldwide box office when combining all of their output. These details were noticed by SlashFilm who saw that The Numbers has done the math and noticed the modern house of horrors has accumulated a lot of zeroes in total; $5,000,126,363 to be exact (recent release The Black Phone being what pushed it over the ledge). Though the first film from the company isn't what put them on the map, it frankly didn't take long for Blumhouse to become a household name, thanks in part to their most successful franchise (in a stable of many), Paranormal Activity. Lets look at the numbers below.

The three highest grossing movies from Blumhouse at the global scal are M. Night Shyamalan's Split with $278 million, 2018's Halloween revival with $255 million (making it the highest grossing slasher movie of all-time), and the Oscar-winning Get Out with $252 million; ironically if you're looking at the Blumhouse movies in terms of Domestic Box Office it's the same three movies, just in reverse order. Though these are their big three titles in terms of gross, Blumhouse's true calling card was making films cheap and turning that into box office profits, resulting in a few horror franchises, which make up a big chunk of that $5 billion total.

Out of their many franchises Paranormal Activity's six theatrically released movies are the biggest series from the company with $887 million worldwide in total. The Purge's five movie series is their biggest franchise with its feature films totaling $533 million worldwide. Finally the four Insidious Movies are their third biggest series with $452 million globally. All told these three franchises amount to $1.87 billion, roughly 37% of the entire $5 billion total from Blumhouse.

In addition to box office success, Blumhouse has also broken through at the Academy Awards. Not only did Jordan Peele's Get Out take home Oscar gold, and a Best Picture nomination, two other Blumhouse movies have been nominated for the top prize, 2014's Whiplash and 2018's BlacKkKlansman.

To close out the rest of 2022, Blumhouse has three major projects on the horizon with B. J. Novak's Vengeance, the tech-thriller M3GAN, and Halloween Ends in October. Can't be too long before they add another billion to that number, right?