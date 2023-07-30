Blumhouse's They Listen Removed From Sony's Release Calendar

Earlier this week, Sony announced an updated list of their release schedule, which saw some major films getting pushed back. There were also a couple of movies on the list that have been removed from the schedule altogether, including the Blumhouse movie, They Live. Originally, the film was supposed to be released next month but was recently delayed until August 2, 2024. Now, the film is listed as "TBC" on Sony's line-up.

Blumhouse's They Listen is set to star John Cho and Katherine Waterston and will be directed by Chris Weitz, who is best known for helming About a Boy, The Golden Compass, and The Twilight Saga: New Moon. The film will also feature Riki Lindhome, Lukita Maxwell, and Greg Hill. The film marks the eleventh collaboration between Cho and Weitz who originally worked together on American Pie. For now, the plot of They Listen is unknown. Jason Blum, Weitz, and Andrew Miano are producing the project while Bea Sequeira, Dan Balgoyen, Britta Rowings, and Paul Davis are serving as executive producers.

When Is Bluhouse Merging With Atomic Monster?

Last year, it was announced that Blumhouse would be merging with James Wan's Atomic Monster.

"I don't have one idea to turn into a horror movie," Jason Blum told The New York Times. "Not one. I built a business by recognizing great ideas from other people." Wan added, "I have so many ideas – so many ideas – more than I can handle by myself...It really allows me a bigger canvas to paint on, if you will. Universal is very supportive of filmmakers and brilliant at marketing. To have partners that trust you, that believe in you, that goes a long way." The outlet added that Wan has ambitions to expand their partnership beyond horror films and extend into horror video games plus "podcasts, live events and perhaps merchandise."

Last month, Blum told The Wrap the merger was "dangerously close" to closing.

Sony's New Release Schedule:

Gran Turismo (Columbia Pictures) – August 25, 2023

Untitled Bad Boys Sequel (Columbia Pictures) – June 14, 2024

Untitled Venom Sequel (Columbia Pictures) – July 12, 2024

Madame Web (Columbia Pictures) – February 14, 2024



Untitled Ghostbusters Sequel (Columbia Pictures) – March 29, 2024

Kraven the Hunter (Columbia Pictures) – August 30, 2024

Karate Kid (Columbia Pictures) – December 13, 2024



Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Animation) – TBC

They Listen (Columbia Pictures/Blumhouse) – TBC



