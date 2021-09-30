Bob’s Burgers Releases First Photos From Halloween-Themed “The Pumpkinening” Episode

When it comes to quirky animated families delivering fans Halloween-themed episodes, most fans might think of The Simpsons‘ tradition of “Treehouse of Horror” episodes, but Bob’s Burgers has been giving the Simpson family a run for its money by crafting a number of Halloween specials over the years, a tradition they continue in Season 12 with the upcoming “The Pumpkinening.” This upcoming episode marks the series’ tenth Halloween-centric episode, confirming just how committed the series’ creators are to honoring the spooky season. You can check out the first photos from the upcoming episode below, which airs on Sunday, October 10th.

In “The Pumpkinening,” when a mysterious note is sent to Linda on Halloween, she and Gayle must travel to their hometown to face a wrong they committed 27 years ago in the all-new “The Pumpkinening” Halloween-themed episode of Bob’s Burger.

Check out the photos below before the new episode premieres on Sunday, October 10th.

Sour Sacks

Bob’s Candy

Inspector Tina

Sir Gene

Peter Pan’s Labyrinth

Getting Batty

Bob and Linda

Carving Contest

Kids’ Costumes

Smashed Pumpkins

