Buffy the Vampire Slayer Experience Coming To Chicago

It’s an exciting day to be a Buffy the Vampire Slayer fan. Not only was it announced that a new line of Buffy Funko Pops is coming for the first time since 2017, but there’s also a Buffy pop-up experience heading to Chicago. Bucket Listers, the media brand behind some of the biggest pop-up restaurants and events, is celebrating Halloween this year with an immersive activation that will be a “combination of equal parts cocktail bar, restaurant, training ground, and haunted house, molded into a one of a kind, over-the-top evening.”

Every ticket to the Buffy experience includes a welcome blood bag cocktail, 90-minute reservations that “will allow you enough time to become the next slayer,” stake-throwing (which is based on availability), and food from Buffy Summers’ former place of employment, the Doublemeat Palace. You can read Bucket Listers’ official description of the event below:

“In every generation, there is a chosen one. Do you have what it takes to become the next slayer? Join the Scooby Gang and step into the world of Buffy. The immersive activation will be a combination of equal parts cocktail bar, restaurant, training ground and haunted house decor, molded into a one of a kind, over-the-top evening. A true celebration of all things Buffy.

Begin your journey with a trip through a full recreation of the hallowed halls and storied library of Sunnydale High, before sneaking their way through the dark depths of the treacherous Hellmouth. Every slayer in training will get the chance to prove their worthy skills via wooden stake-throwing lanes, and the opportunity to fight off a gang of vampires scattered throughout the rooftop Restfield Cemetery.”

More Special Buffy-Themed Events Coming From Bucket Listers:

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

The Buffy pop-up isn’t the only thing to look forward to from Bucket Listers. The Chicago experience will also include some special events. A “spooky vibe brunch” will be available every Saturday and Sunday morning at the pop-up, and a special Halloween party will take place on October 26th. You can read a description of the “Vampires Vs. Slayers 90’s Halloween Party” below:

“This one night event that takes place on Saturday October 26th, includes 2 drinks, 2 hours of nonstop 90s jams, and access to our 2 story haunted venue (including our foggy rooftop cemetary). Are you a vampire or a slayer? Don your best attire for a chance to win big during our costume contest. Grab your tickets at our early bird pricing, now only $29!”

You can learn more about the Buffy pop-up here.