Back in 2018, it was announced that a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot was in the works with original series creator Joss Whedon. It was revealed that Agents of SHIELD alum Monica Owusu-Breen was set to pen a script and serve as the showrunner, and it was reported a Black actress would portray the lead slayer. Previously, it was said she would be playing Buffy, the role Sarah Michelle Gellar played in the original series that ran from 1997 to 2003. However, Owusu-Breen later clarified that the original show's characters "can't be replaced." No news has come out about the project since the announcement, and now it sounds like it might not be happening at all. Executive producer Gail Berman recently appeared on The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast (via TV Line), and said the Buffy reboot is now "on pause."

Details as to why the show won't be moving forward were not shared, but Owusu-Breen hinted at some reasons while talking to the Slayerfest '98 podcast (via /Film) earlier this year. "In the before-times, I was hired to reboot Buffy. I had a character I loved and I loved the world of vampires and I wanted to put a new girl up with vampires. But Hollywood being Hollywood and IP complications being what they are and a global pandemic, and whatnot... So the project is in the ether, I don't know if anything will happen with it, but I love the story that's in my head."

Currently, it doesn't sound like the show is being shelved due to Whedon coming under fire after Justice League star, Ray Fisher, accused the director of mistreatment on the movie's set. Fisher's decision to come forward inspired Charisma Carpenter to do the same. Carpenter played Cordelia Chase on Buffy and Angel, and wrote in a statement that he "abused his power on numerous occasions." The post caused an array of actors from Buffy and Angel to offer their support and share their own experiences. Sarah Michelle Gellar, Michelle Trachtenberg, Amber Benson, Eliza Dushku, J. August Richards, Anthony Head, and more have all made public statements in support of Carpenter.

