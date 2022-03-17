Buffy the Vampire Slayer Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Endorses Zendaya to Star in Reboot

Sarah Michelle Gellar’s starring stint in Buffy the Vampire Slayer turned her into an iconic hero for an entire generation, with many fans being surprised that a revival of the property hasn’t fully been developed over the past 20 years since that TV show’s conclusion, but were such a reboot to move forward, Gellar could see actor Zendaya being an appropriate pick to carry the mantle. The concept first debuted on the big screen in 1992 before being adapted into the 1997 TV series, with reports of a reboot having circled in recent years, yet without much concrete information on when such a revival could move forward.

In the new book Into Every Generation a Slayer Is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Hearts from author Evan Ross Katz, Gellar was interviewed and addressed a possible revival star, to which she offered, “I vote Zendaya.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Between her work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as MJ and her upcoming involvement in Dune: Part Two, Zendaya is one of the more sought-after performers of her generation, likely making it quite difficult for her to find time to take on another beloved role. However, the acclaim she has earned is warranted, with Zendaya seemingly being a more than adequate choice for who could carry the weight of such a revival.

What we shouldn’t expect is seeing Gellar herself return to the role for any future project, whether that be a follow-up or reboot.

During an On With Mario Lopez podcast appearance last year, when discussing a possible return to the concept as an older character, Gellar admitted that she felt she was a “wee bit, how do they say, long in the tooth for that.” She also noted that a key component of the Buffy character is that she is a teenager, as the monsters “were a metaphor for the horrors of adolescence.”

“I do think that story lends itself, it’d be interesting to see how a chosen one would deal with that. I don’t think it’s me, I don’t think I should be the one doing it,” Gellar added, while also confessing that she’s “way too tired and cranky to put in that work again.”

Writer Monica Owusu-Breen was previously announced as developing a new take on the material, though few details about that project have been solidified in recent years.

Stay tuned for details on the possible future of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Who do you think could star in a new take on the concept? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!