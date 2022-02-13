Buffy Revamped Retells Series From Spike’s Perspective

Buffy Revamped will offer Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans in the United Kingdom a new experience of the original television series. Buffy Revamped is a one-person stage show performed by actor Brendan Murphy, who previously put on the show Friend, retelling the entirety of beloved sitcom Friends from the perspective of Central Perk barista Gunther. Here, he’s inhabiting the role of Spike, the vampire who started as one of Buffy’s greatest foes before becoming an ally. The two eventually entered a complicated relationship. Though only created to appear in a few episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Spike (played in the show by James Marsters) proved a fan-favorite character and kept coming back until eventually joining as a series regular in season four. He even miraculously survived Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s season finale to join the spinoff series Angel in that show’s fifth and final season. Spike also carried a solo comic book series for a time and several miniseries.

Buffy Revamped is part of Wilton’s Music Hall’s new season in London. It will run from April 19th through April 23rd. If you want a sense of what to expect, here’s Murphy’s video teasing the performance:

Though Buffy the Vampire Slayer has been off the air since 2003, new legacy media based on the series continues today. A sequel novel was released recently following Willow’s daughter, a new Slayer and powerful witch.

Boom Studios currently holds the Buffy the Vampire Slayer comic book license. Their first ongoing series recently came to a close, and a new series, titled, will follow the upcoming. Sarah Gailey (Eat The Rich, Magic for Liars) writes the series, and Irene Flores (Just Beyond) provides the artwork. Boom says The Vampire Slayer begins “a new era for the Chosen One launches as she faces an impossible choice and a danger so powerful it threatens the lives of everyone and everything she holds dear.”

Boom Studios also recently launched a new . The story is in an alternate reality where Angel and Cordelia co-star in a television show based on their lives as private detectives. Boom also launched , a series set in a future timeline where Buffy is the last surviving Slayer, and nearly all of her friends and allies died.