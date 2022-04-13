Jessica Biel’s Candy Trailer Released by Hulu

Interest in the true crime genre is arguably at an all-time high, with each week bringing the debut of all-new explorations of tragic events on a variety of streaming services. The latest endeavor to explore the grim subject matter is Hulu’s upcoming miniseries Candy, which dramatizes the real-life crimes of Candy Montgomery. The first trailer for the new series, which sees Jessica Biel starring in the title role, offers a glimpse of the unsettling experience, which you can check out below. Candy premieres on Monday, May 9th on Hulu, kicking off a five-night event that culminates with the finale on May 13th.

Candy Montgomery is a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right-good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions-but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. Until someone tells her to shush. With deadly results.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Starring Jessica Biel, Melanie Lynskey, Timothy Simons, Pablo Schreiber, and Raúl Esparza. Three-time Emmy nominee Robin Veith (Mad Men, The Act) wrote the pilot script and will executive produce. Nick Antosca (The Act, Brand New Cherry Flavor) will serve as executive producer under his banner Eat the Cat along with Alex Hedlund. Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple (The Sinner, Cruel Summer) will serve as executive producers for Iron Ocean. Michael Uppendahl (Fargo, American Crime Story: Impeachment) directed the pilot and will executive produce. Jim Atkinson & John Bloom will serve as consulting producers. The series is from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and 20th Television, one of the Disney Television Studios.

The disturbing nature of the crimes is so potent that Hulu’s Candy isn’t the only project focusing on bringing the events to life, as HBO Max is also developing a miniseries inspired by Montgomery. That project, Love & Death, will star Elizabeth Olsen as Montgomery and Lily Rabe as Betty Gore. Love & Death also stars Jesse Plemons, Krysten Ritter, and Patrick Fugit.

Recent years have seen Biel diving headfirst into the true crime genre, both in front of and behind the camera. Biel starred in the first season of The Sinner alongside Bill Pullman, a project which she also produces, while having also served as a producer on Freeform’s Cruel Summer. Biel also serves as a producer on Candy.

Check out the premiere of Candy on May 9th on Hulu.

Are you looking forward to the series? Let us know in the comments below!