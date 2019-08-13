Candyman Reboot Adds Fear the Walking Dead Star

Fear the Walking Dead‘s Colman Domingo and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett of Misfits have joined the cast of Jordan Peele‘s reimagining of the Candyman horror franchise, the studio announced today. The pair round out an impressive cast that also includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman, Watchmen) and Teyonah Parris (If Beale Street Could Talk, Chi-Raq). Production on the reboot of the popular franchise which originally featured The Flash baddie Tony Todd begins today in Chicago. MGM, one of the most storied studios in Hollywood, seems to finally be on the mend after years of financial struggles, with not just this film but also projects like Legally Blonde and The Addams Family coming up.

Stewart-Jarrett is best known for his roles on British TV series Misfits and Utopia, and in 2018 he starred on Broadway in the Tony Award-Winning revival of Angels in America. Domingo, a Tony® and Lawrence Olivier- nominated actor and playwright known for playing Victor Strand on Fear the Walking Dead, is currently filming Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, starring alongside Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman. He has a reoccurring role on the critically acclaimed series Euphoria on HBO, and will next be seen in A24’s Zola, Noah Hawley’s sci-fi drama Lucy in the Sky for Fox Searchlight, and The God Committee, alongside Kelsey Grammar and Julia Stiles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Written by Peele and Win Rosenfeld and directed by rising filmmaker Nia DaCosta (Little Woods), Candyman is a spiritual sequel to the 1992 gothic horror film by Bernard Rose, originally based on Clive Barker’s short story “The Forbidden.” Collaborating with DaCosta is a creative team led by EP and UPM David Kern (The Age of Adaline, The Lincoln Lawyer), director of photography John Guleserian (Love, Simon, Like Crazy); production designer Cara Brower (Us, Twin Peaks [2017]); costume designer Lizzie Cook (Sense8, A Nightmare on Elm Street) and VFX supervisor James Mcquaide ( The Boy, Underworld franchise).

MGM will co-finance Candyman with BRON Creative, headed by BRON’s Aaron L. Gilbert and Creative Wealth Media’s Jason Cloth, as part of their larger slate deal. Universal is handling global theatrical distribution. Ian Cooper (Us) will produce for Monkeypaw and Adam Rosenberg, MGM’s Co-President of Production and Tabitha Shick, MGM’s Vice President of Production will oversee the project on behalf of the studio. Universal Pictures will distribute Candyman globally with the U.S. release date slated for June 12, 2020.