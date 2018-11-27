New ‘Candyman’ Gets Official Release Date

After rumors emerged earlier this year that Get Out writer/director Jordan Peele was interested in bringing to life a new Candyman film, the project is officially moving forward with a June 12, 2020 release date.

In the original film, “When grad student Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) begins working on a thesis looking at urban legends, she encounters the tale of the Candyman — the vengeful spirit of a hook-handed slave, who, it is said, can be summoned by saying his name five times in the mirror. As her research leads her into the bowels of Chicago’s deprived housing projects and deeper into the Candyman’s world, Helen learns that some legends are best left alone.”

Bloody Disgusting first reported on the potential new film, with Variety confirming the news and describes the project as a “spiritual sequel” to the original and “returns to the neighborhood where the legend began: the now-gentrified section of Chicago where the Cabrini-Green housing projects once stood.”

Nia DaCosta, who directed Little Woods, is attached to direct.

“The original was a landmark film for black representation in the horror genre. Alongside Night of the Living Dead, Candyman was a major inspiration for me as a filmmaker — and to have a bold new talent like Nia at the helm of this project is truly exciting. We are honored to bring the next chapter in the Candyman canon to life and eager to provide new audiences with an entry point to Clive Barker’s legend,” Peele shared.

Tony Todd starred in the original film as the titular character, who went on to reprise his role in sequels and solidified himself as a genre icon. Following the initial rumors about the project, Todd voiced his support of the project due to Peele’s proven track record in the genre.

“If Jordan wants to do it, do it. I know I’d rather have him do it, someone with intelligence, who’s going to be thoughtful and dig into the whole racial makeup of who Candyman is and why he existed in the first place,” Todd confessed to Nightmare on Film Street. “I know he’ll give homage and I know that if it gets made, I’ll have a plate at the table one way or the other.”

Stay tuned for details on the upcoming Candyman film before it lands in theaters on June 12, 2020.

