‘Candyman’ Star Gives Blessing Potential Jordan Peele Remake

The original Candyman has become one of the most iconic horror movies of the ’90s, with the titular killer becoming an icon in his own right. Tony Todd played the character in all three films and has given his blessing to filmmaker Jordan Peele, who is rumored to be developing a remake of the slasher.

“I didn’t realize that importance at the time, about how impactful Candyman was, particularly in the inner cities which had some of the strongest fanbase. But yes, he was that African-American representing, you know, us,” Todd shared with Nightmare on Film Street. “So before that, I was able to play the heroic character in [the] Night of the Living Dead [remake]. So between the two, that was the stuff of HBO, you know, back in Def Jam generation. So I’m honored.”

Peele gained a following thanks to his comedic work on the sketch comedy series Key and Peele and the action-comedy Keanu. The filmmaker’s directorial debut, Get Out, became a massive financial and critical success, thanks to its clever and horrifying examination of racism in America. Peele also wrote the film, earning himself an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Todd cites Peele’s abilities as the main reason he supports the idea of a remake.

“If Jordan wants to do it, do it. I know I’d rather have him do it, someone with intelligence, who’s going to be thoughtful and dig into the whole racial makeup of who Candyman is and why he existed in the first place,” Todd confessed. “I know he’ll give homage and I know that if it gets made, I’ll have a plate at the table one way or the other.”

In the original film, “When grad student Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) begins working on a thesis looking at urban legends, she encounters the tale of the Candyman — the vengeful spirit of a hook-handed slave, who, it is said, can be summoned by saying his name five times in the mirror. As her research leads her into the bowels of Chicago’s deprived housing projects and deeper into the Candyman’s world, Helen learns that some legends are best left alone.”

Peele’s next project will be developing a reboot of The Twilight Zone, which he will host, debuting next year on the CBS All Access streaming platform. According to the reports, Peele would merely be producing the Candyman remake and isn’t confirmed to write or direct.

