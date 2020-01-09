Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 “Straight to Hell” Music Video Released

Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has never shied away from diving deep into disturbing subject matter, but ahead of the release of Part Three of the series, the streaming service is reminding us of the campy fun of the original Archie Comics that inspired it all with the above “Straight to Hell” music video. Much like The CW’s Riverdale, Sabrina has been a much darker take on the source material, though neither series loses sight of the teen-aged storylines that made these characters so beloved in the first place. Check out the quirky music video above and see the debut of Part Three on Netflix on January 24th.

Part Three finds Sabrina reeling from the harrowing events of Part Two. Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye. So with an assist from her mortal friends, “The Fright Club” (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms. However, the Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms—and, with no one on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of “Queen” to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban. Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil…

This music video not only serves as an entertaining promo for the upcoming new episodes, but also reminds us that Part Three will see Sabrina’s cohorts forming The Fright Club, with the band’s exploits likely playing a key role going forward. Similarly, Riverdale has brought a number of memorable Archie Comics musical acts to life, leading fans to wonder if a potential crossover could be just over the horizon.

“I really want that to happen.” Riverdale star KJ Apa previously shared while appearing on a panel in regards to a potential crossover. “I mean, as far as I know now, I don’t think it is going to happen. But, just because they’ve got the supernatural aspect to it and we don’t really have that. But it would be sick.”

Check out Part Three of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina when it lands on Netflix on January 24th.

Are you looking forward to the new episodes? Let us know in the comments below!