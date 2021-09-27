First Chucky Series Clip Brings the Gore

Weeks away from the premiere of the series, NBCUniversal has released the first clip from the new Chucky TV series offering a tease of how gory things are going to get and the level of mischief the titular doll will be getting up to. The new show, which will air on both SYFY and USA Network simultaneously, will mark the first time on TV for the long-running horror franchise. Though the narrative of the show is designed for newcomers to jump on if they wish, the entire lore and canon of the seven films in the main series have been taken into account for the show as well.

“With this TV show, our mission has been to preserve the straightforward scariness of the original film or the first couple of films,” Chucky creator and showrunner Don Mancini previously revealed in an interview. “But at the same time, continue on with this ever-expanding tapestry of consistent story that we’ve spun over the course of seven movies and 30-some years. I think fans are really gonna love to see the new characters that we introduce into this realm and just to see how they came off of our classic characters. Not just Chucky, but some of the others that you may be hoping to see. There’s a good chance they may turn up.”

Mancini, having written all seven movies in the original series, is not the only longtime creative involved with the series that will return as none other than Brad Dourif will naturally be back as the voice of the titular doll. Other returning stars include Jennifer Tilly and Dourif’s real-life daughter Fiona, reprising as Nica from Curse/Cult of Chucky. The series will also include Alex Vincent returning to the role Andy which he played in the original Child’s Play and Child’s Play 2, plus Christine Elise McCarthy, who took on the part of Andy’s foster sister Kyle in Child’s Play 2.

The official description for the Chucky TV series reads: “After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.”

Chucky will premiere this Fall on SYFY and USA Network with the first episode arriving on October 12.