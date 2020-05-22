Child's Play Creator Claims New TV Series Will Settle This Chucky Debate Definitively

More then 30 years after the franchise debuted, the Child's Play series is heading to television with the Chucky TV show, with franchise creator Don Mancini confirming on Twitter that the new show will definitively answer whether or not the murderous Chucky needs to sleep. With the complex nature of the character and the series' complex mythology, there are a number of unknown details about the character, with Chucky aiming to set the record straight on this detail. Whatever the answer might be for this question, it could come with other implications about the killer doll needing basic human survival necessities.

"DOES CHUCKY SLEEP? FIND OUT DEFINITIVELY IN THE UPCOMING TV SERIES!" Mancini posted on Twitter.

While there's a number of other well-known slashers franchises out there, what makes Child's Play interesting is that Mancini wrote all seven original entries into the series, having also directed later sequels. The 2019 Child's Play reboot was a standalone film, with Mancini having no involvement in it.

The new Chucky series is also being developed by David Kirschner and will feature Brad Dourif voicing the character, with the trio's involvement in all original seven films ensuring the TV series will honor the spirit of the fan-favorite franchise. The show itself is sure to delight longtime fans, with Mancini also recently confirming there will be plenty of fresh material.

“With this TV show, our mission has been to preserve the straightforward scariness of the original film or the first couple of films,” Mancini revealed to SYFY WIRE. “But at the same time, continue on with this ever-expanding tapestry of consistent story that we’ve spun over the course of seven movies and 30-some years. I think fans are really gonna love to see the new characters that we introduce into this realm and just to see how they came off of our classic characters. Not just Chucky, but some of the others that you may be hoping to see. There’s a good chance they may turn up.”

While some fans might be upset that the new TV series might not be as humorous as later entries into the film series, Mancini hinted at the various new elements that will likely appeal to devout audiences.

“I think the prospect of seeing Chucky sharpen his skills and add to his toolbox, some of the technical goodies that we have at our disposal now, that’s something I think people will find pretty interesting," the filmmaker pointed out. "It’s so important to give Chucky new weapons, new strategies, and new targets, new goals. Chucky has a different goal in the TV show than he’s ever had before and it’s specifically something that is designed to evoke something that’s going on in the zeitgeist today.”

