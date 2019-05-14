Clownado Trailer & Poster Released

If you thought sharks were the most terrifying thing that could travel through a tornado, then you are sorely mistaken. Wide Eye Releasing has given fans the latest look at Clownado, an upcoming horror film that is expected to debut this summer.

The film’s plot is about exactly what the title would make fans expect, as it sees a group of cursed demonic circus clowns setting out on a vengeful massacre using tornadoes. The supernatural battle that ensues involves a teenage runaway, a truck driver, a stripper, an Elvis impersonator, and “a dude”, who all come face to face with the boss clown from hell.

A brand new poster for the film has also been released, which you can check out below.

Clownado is written and directed by Todd Sheets (Grindsploitation, Dreaming Purple Neon), with a cast that includes Eileen Dietz, Rachel Lagen, John O’Hara, Joel D. Wynkoop, and iconic scream queen Linnea Quigley.

The newest trailer has already gone viral in some horror circles, drawing understandable comparisons to the dearly-departed Sharknado franchise, IT, and Killer Klowns from Outer Space. And as the film’s creative team has explained, the horror homages don’t stop there.

“It is a Horror film, and it is going to be over the top.” the film’s Facebook page reads. “Think Evil Dead, Dead Alive, Bad Taste and Texas Chainsaw Massacre if Lucio Fulci was directing, all mixed in a swirling storm of insanity! Now add in the cinematic visual style known as NOIR…. intense composition with shadow and light…. and a bit of that incredible John Carpenter suspense (John was also influenced by Noir classics)… It is our intent to make a kick ass movie with scares and gore and a damned good script. Something very original and something you have never seen before.”

