Chucky Cancels Comic-Con Appearance, Still Dropping Season 2 Teaser Trailer This Weekend

As thousands descend upon the San Diego Convention Center this weekend, the cast and crew for SYFY's Chucky will be staying home. The demonic doll, as well as the filmmakers behind his series, have opted to cancel their San Diego Comic-Con panel due to an "abundance of caution." Chucky creator Don Mancini was one to break the news Wednesday from the show's set in Toronto.

"We've been looking forward to seeing you guys at San Diego Comic-Con, but unfortunately we're going to be unable to make it. An abundance of caution has led us to that strategy, and hopefully we'll see you next year," Mancini said in a video shared to the SYFY social channels.

.@RealDonMancini here with a message for #Chucky fans at #SDCC2022. ❤️ Watch this space on Saturday for a special surprise instead... pic.twitter.com/MmkArVP0mO — SYFY (@SYFY) July 20, 2022

With another COVID just beginning to peak, it's likely Mancini and crew opted to not delay production if a cast or crew member ended up testing positive for the virus upon re-entry to Canada. As Mancini said in the video, however, the network still intends to release the sophomore outing's first teaser trailer.

"We do still have the teaser trailer for season two of the show dropping this Saturday, so keep your eyes on the social media handles for USA Network and SYFY, and they'll direct you where to see that bit of deliciousness," the scribe added.

Chucky for season two will also be welcoming back Devon Sawa as a new character, as well as another newcomer, Hannibal's Lara Jean Chorostecki. Other confirmed cast members for the series also include, naturally, Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky, plus Alex Vincent, reprising the role of Andy Barclay from the original two Child's Play movies and the first season of Chucky, and Christine Elise, who played Kyle in Child's Play 2 and once again in the first season of the series.

Cast members from the first season will also return including Zackary Arthur as Jack Wheeler, Björgvin Arnarson as Devon Evans, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Cross, and Barbara Alyn Woods as Mayor Michelle Cross. The entire first season of the show is now streaming on Peacock, look for season two to arrive this year!