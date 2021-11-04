Creepshow Season 2 and Holiday Specials Coming to Blu-ray

Following the massive success of Creepshow‘s debut season on Shudder, fans were immensely excited for its sophomore series of episodes, which came with an extended wait when the coronavirus pandemic caused delays with production. After having officially premiered earlier this year, physical media fans will now be able to add Season 2 of Creepshow to their collection, which will also include A Creepshow Animated Special and A Creepshow Holiday Special, which were able to be brought to life despite the social distancing restrictions and protocols. A number of other behind-the-scenes features will also be available with the set, which will be hitting shelves on December 7th.

Creepshow is the hit anthology series from showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead), based on George A. Romero’s iconic ’80s classic, featuring twisted tales of monsters, the supernatural, and the unexplained that live up the franchise’s famous tagline, “the most fun you’ll ever have being scared.” Season 2 features Josh McDermott (The Walking Dead), Ashley Laurence (Hellraiser), Keith David (Greenleaf), Ryan Kwanten (Sacred Lies, True Blood), Breckin Meyer (Franklin & Bash), Eric Edelstein (Twin Peaks), Barbara Crampton (Reborn), Ali Larter (The Rookie), C Thomas Howell (The Terror), Iman Benson (#BlackAF), Ted Raimi (Ash vs Evil Dead), Denise Crosby (Star Trek: The Next Generation), Kevin Dillon (Entourage), and others.

Blu-ray and DVD special features are as follows:

A Creepshow Animated Special

A Creepshow Holiday Special

WonderCon@Home 2021 Interview with Greg Nicotero

Photo Galleries

Comic Art Booklet

Exclusive Never-Before-Seen Behind-the-Scenes Featurettes

Behind-the-Scenes Raw Footage



What’s been clear about the series from early on is that it’s entirely a labor of love, with showrunner Greg Nicotero enlisting fellow filmmakers and talent to help bring these delightfully unsettling stories to life. Earlier this year, he detailed how that enthusiasm was also felt by Shudder, with the early work he had accomplished on Season 2 earning the project a Season 3 renewal.

“I really did have a lot of fun and what ended up happening is, as Season 2 was progressing, the network was watching the cuts. And they’re like, ‘This sh-t is good. Do you guys have enough scripts to keep going and do another six episodes?’,” Nicotero detailed to ComicBook.com. “And, like an idiot, I went, ‘Yeah, sure. We should just keep going.’ Of course, it was much harder to just roll into 12 more stories, because it’s six episodes, it’s 12 stories.”

You can grab Creepshow Season 2 on Blu-ray on December 7th.

