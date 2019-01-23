Greg Nicotero to Direct ‘Creepshow’ Series Premiere

The Walking Dead executive producer Greg Nicotero will direct the first episode of his upcoming Creepshow series based on Stephen King’s stories.

Work on the Creepshow series has begun according to TVWeb, which has Nicotero as an executive producer as well, along with producer Stan Spry. The original film was written by King and directed by George Romero, with King also starring in one of the segments. While horror films had previously embraced the anthology format, Creepshow helped revive the structure with its comic book-inspired design. The film went on to spawn two sequels, one from Romero and one in name only, and led to the creation of the horror TV series Tales from the Darkside. That series went on to be adapted into a film.

The Creepshow TV series is expected to tell entirely different horror-genre stories with each new episode. It is expected to debut as a six-episode run. Details of one episode have surfaced online.

“The story centers on a disgraced surgeon by the name of Richard Pine,” TVWeb reports. “Whilst trying to smuggle a bunch of heroin on a boat, disaster strikes and, after narrowly escaping with his life, Pine finds himself marooned on an island. He begins to document his experience in a logbook and, as the reader discovers, not only does he slowly descend into madness, but he winds up doing some unthinkably hideous things to survive.”

Each episode of Creepshow will vary in length and tone, with different cast members playing different characters in different stories.

“Creepshow is a project very close to my heart!” Nicotero shared in a statement when the series was first announced. “It is one of those titles that embraces the true spirit of horror… thrills and chills celebrated in one of its truest art forms, the comic book come to life! I’m honored to continue the tradition in the ‘spirit’ which it was created.”

