New Creepshow Book to Explore How the Shudder Series Was Brought to Life

Shudder’s Creepshow is about to head down a new avenue, as the upcoming book Shudder’s Creepshow: From Script to Scream (working title) aims to dive deep into how the fan-favorite series was brought to life for a new generation. This book is only one entry in a new wave of publishing from AMC Networks, which is expanding a number of beloved franchises into a new medium. Interestingly, the original Creepshow film from 1982 was inspired by EC Comics from the ’50s, with the upcoming book representing the cyclical nature of the concept and the timeless elements of horror it explores.

Per press release, “AMC Networks Publishing will debut several new projects this year, including two comic series — Nights of Lono by Metallica’s lead guitarist and horror aficionado Kirk Hammett and his writing partner/co-creator Marcel Feldmar, and Oubliette from New York Times Bestselling author, Brenden Fletcher (Batgirl, Gotham Academy) — and two books based on AMC Networks’ hit shows, including the original graphic novel Miss Fisher’s First Mysteries based on the popular Acorn TV series Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, and Shudder’s Creepshow: From Script to Scream (working title), from Cartel Entertainment and Creepshow showrunner and executive producer Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) and brokered by Striker Entertainment, a coffee-table book which includes a foreword by Hammett, as well as an afterword by legendary storyteller Stephen King.”

“We’re excited to launch this new initiative with talented creators, writers, artists, and storytellers to further engage our passionate fanbases with the stories and characters they love, as well as open the doors to discover new and compelling worlds,” Mike Zagari, Head of AMC Networks Publishing, shared in a statement. “From deeper dives on AMC’s The Walking Dead Universe, Shudder’s Creepshow, and Acorn TV’s Miss Fisher, to a brand-new collection of fantasy and comic-based tales from Kirk Hammett, Marcel Feldmar, Brenden Fletcher, and more, we can’t wait to entertain and thrill our audience and fans in new and innovative ways.”

The first title to debut this year is Shudder’s Creepshow: From Script to Scream (working title), based on the hit anthology series fromNicotero, Stan Spry (The Cartel), Russell Binder (Striker Entertainment), and in partnership with Titan Books. The coffee-table book is written by Dennis Prince, designed by John J. Hill, and co-produced by Julia Hobgood, and brings fans behind the scenes of the acclaimed Creepshow series with deep dives into its riveting origins, gripping development, provocative production, sinister special effects, and much more. The series has been heralded as “an irresistibly macabre package,” (Slant Magazine) and “an undeniable love letter to all generations of horror fans,” (CBR), and over three seasons, has been one of the most-watched programs on Shudder.

“I grew up wearing down my fingertips paging through books on the making of my favorite movies,” Nicotero added. “I was ravenous to learn the behind-the-scenes secrets. So, I’m excited to be able to present a glimpse behind the making of this epic show!”

Stay tuned for details on Shudder’s Creepshow: From Script to Scream. A fourth season of the series is confirmed for Shudder.

