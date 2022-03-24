Cursed Films II Gets Trailer From Shudder

The first season of Cursed Films on Shudder blurred the lines between fact and fiction, as it explored a number of real-life incidents from the sets of horror films that were much more tragic than any on-screen events, with Cursed Films II set to continue to dive deep into the lore and urban legends surrounding iconic films. Fans already knew that the upcoming series of episodes would focus on Rosemary’s Baby, Cannibal Holocaust, The Wizard of Oz, The Serpent and the Rainbow, and Stalker, with a trailer for the new season hinting at the kinds of stories that will be uncovered. Cursed Films II will premiere on Shudder on April 7th.

The new season is described, “Cursed Films is a five-part documentary series which explores the myths and legends behind some of Hollywood’s notoriously ‘cursed’ horror film productions. Cursed Films reveals the events that haunted these productions through interviews with experts, witnesses, and the cast, directors, and producers who lived through the real-life events. Were these films really cursed, as many believe, or just the victims of bad luck and bizarre circumstances?”

“Season One of Cursed Films captivated audiences with its thoughtful but unflinching exploration of the often tragic events surrounding some of history’s most notorious productions, becoming an instant hit for us and earning rave reviews from both critics and viewers,” Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager, shared in a statement when the series was initially renewed. “Since its debut, the number one question we’ve been asked is: Will there be more, and how soon? We’re delighted to say that we’re partnering with [writer/director] Jay [Cheel] once again for a second season of Cursed Films that will be even bigger and better than the first.”

Season 1 of the series chronicled the creepy occurrences surrounding The Omen, Poltergeist, The Exorcist, The Crow, and Twilight Zone: The Movie, all of which have confirmed tragedies associated with them, as well as ominous experiences that seem to border on being supernatural. The lineup for Season 2 pays off hopes that Cheel expressed after the series was officially renewed.

“The only thing I can say is what was in the release, unfortunately, because Shudder doesn’t want episodes released yet or revealed yet, but we’re very excited by the fact that it’s a very diverse collection of films and some of them will be surprising for people, I think,” Cheel admitted to ComicBook.com. “It’s going to take us outside of North America, so we’ll be doing some traveling, so there’ll be more of an international perspective. And a couple of them, I could say are a little horror adjacent, similar to what The Crow was. So, unfortunately, that’s all I can say. I’m hoping it’s a good collection that some people will see a couple in there that they love and are excited about it, and then maybe there might be one or two, where it’s like, ‘Oh, I wonder what that’s about.’ And it might introduce them to something.”

