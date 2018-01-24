‘Devil’s Rejects’ Sequel Reportedly to Begin Shooting in March

Last October, Bloody Disgusting claimed that Rob Zombie would be creating a follow-up to his most celebrated film, The Devil’s Rejects. The news isn’t entirely surprising, given how well-known the horror film has become, but with the main characters getting killed in the film’s finale, you could see how this may present a series of challenges. The outlet has recently revealed that the film could begin shooting as early as March, with the title reportedly being “The Devil’s Rejects 2: Three From Hell.”

With the characters having gotten killed, the rumored title would certainly open up some interesting areas for the film to explore.

Almost all of Zombie’s films have been rooted in “reality,” in that they depict murderers and killers and avoid supernatural influences, with the exception being Lords of Salem. If the upcoming film could follow these characters down into Hell to see the antics they get involved it, audiences would be treated to a story the likes of which has seldom been explored in the horror genre.

When fans watched Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, they were teased with seeing Friday the 13th‘s Jason Voorhees go down to Hell, potentially wreaking all kinds of havoc. Unfortunately, the film’s title was even more disappointing than the previous film’s tease, as Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan only featured the killer arriving in the metropolis for the film’s final act. Jason Goes to Hell did follow through on its title, with the film’s final moments depicting Freddy Krueger’s hand pulling Jason’s mask into the netherworld, despite audiences never seeing what happened upon his arrival.

The Devil’s Rejects was a follow-up to Zombie’s debut feature, House of 1000 Corpses, which took the film’s most compelling characters, Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig), Otis (Bill Moseley) and Baby (Sheri Moon Zombie), and put them on a chaotic road trip. Technically, Three From Hell would be the third film in the franchise, so having a “2” in the title might be confusing for those unfamiliar with Zombie’s work.

In the years since Devil’s Rejects‘ release, Zombie hasn’t been able to match that film’s success with either the horror world or at the box office. His Halloween remakes performed admirably at the box office, with genre fans being left unimpressed. Conversely, Lords of Salem might be his most accomplished film yet, but it underperformed financially and its surreal nature was a far cry from his tales of serial killers. It’s possible that the filmmaker aims to return to his roots while also attempting an ambitious concept for the horror film.

