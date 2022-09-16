Netflix's Do Revenge Trailer Starring Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke Released

In 1951's Strangers on a Train, director Alfred Hitchcock delivered audiences a story of two strangers who become entwined in a scheme to enact crimes on behalf of the other, with Netflix's new dark comedy Do Revenge offering audiences a modern approach to the concept. While murders might not be on the table, our two protagonists look to enact justice on the people who have wronged them, with things likely getting much more complicated on that quest for revenge. You can check out the all-new trailer for Do Revenge below, along with its official poster, before it premieres on Netflix on September 16th.

In the film, "Drea (Camila Mendes) is at the peak of her high school powers as the Alpha it-girl on campus when her entire life goes up in flames after her sex tape gets leaked to the whole school, seemingly by her boyfriend and king of the school, Max (Austin Abrams). Eleanor (Maya Hawke) is an awkward new transfer student who is angered to find out that she now has to go to school with her old bully, Carissa (Ava Capri) who started a nasty rumor about her in summer camp when they were 13. After a clandestine run-in at tennis camp, Drea and Eleanor form an unlikely and secret friendship to get revenge on each other's tormentors."

Do Revenge, the sophomore film from director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, is a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls. The film also stars Rish Shah, Talia Ryder, Jonathan Daviss, Maia Reficco, Paris Berelc, Alisha Boe, and Sophie Turner and is co-written by Celeste Ballard and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

(Photo: Netflix)

Director Robinson previously explained the approach to telling a fresh story with an iconic and familiar formula.

"We backwards-engineered this story of revenge off of, 'What would it be like to take the fun, thrillery stakes of a Hitchcock movie and put it in high school?'" Robinson explained to Elle. "I think there are different points where everyone's the villain and everyone's the hero in this story."

She added. "And that is so much of what growing up is. I wanted to make something that paints with all the colors of adolescence."

A key component of the film's effectiveness is its young stars, all of which have earned acclaim in their individual projects.

"We joke that they are like, the young Hollywood Avengers," Robinson expressed of the impressive ensemble. "They call themselves 'The Revengers,' which we love."

Do Revenge hits Netflix on September 16th.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!