Don’t Breathe 2 Landing on Home Video With Extended Ending

After landing in theaters just last month, Don’t Breathe 2 has secured a release date on home video, with the sequel’s debut on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital HD also bringing with it some special features, which include an extended ending. It’s unknown exactly what the extended ending will consist of, given that the theatrical ending seemingly wrapped up the journey of a number of characters, with the extended ending potentially allowing some ambiguity of what a future film could explore. Don’t Breathe 2 lands on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital HD on October 26th. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now.

In the thrilling sequel to the breakout hit, Don’t Breathe 2 reprises Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang), who has been hiding out for several years in an isolated cabin. He lives with a young girl and has recreated the family stolen from him by a drunk driver. Their quiet life together is shattered when a group of unseemly criminals kidnaps her and forces Norman to tap into even darker and more creative instincts in an effort to save her.

The home video release’s special features are as follows:

Never-Before-Seen Alternate Ending



Friends & Filmmakers Featurette



Bad Man (Slang is Back) Featurette

Designing Deception Featurette

Audio Commentaries With Filmmakers



With this sequel proving that the filmmakers had a number of ideas on how to further explore this mythology, fans understandably can’t help but wonder if there could be a third film on the horizon. Star Lang previously detailed how, much like he didn’t anticipate a second film, it’s hard for him to predict a third film happening, yet it surely isn’t out of the question.

“Well, I don’t really go down that road because there are so many possibilities,” Lang shared with ComicBook.com about more sequels. “I really have no idea, just as I had no idea when we finished Don’t Breathe that there was any life ahead. We told a complete story and you have an obligation, as filmmakers, if you’re doing a sequel, certainly, it needs to be complete. It needs to be … First, it needs to be as good or better than the first and it also needs to be complete unto itself. We’re not just cycling through here to try to make something that goes on ad infinitum. That’s not interesting to me.”

He continued, “It’s not who [original director] Fede [Alvarez] or [sequel director] Rodo [Sayagues want]. And that’s not what we’re doing here. So it’s hard, it’s hard to know. Telling this story, though, is great. It was cool, it was cool. I loved it.”

Don’t Breathe 2 lands on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital HD on October 26th. You can pre-order a copy here on Amazon.

